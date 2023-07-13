Horse racing: Roberto Andreghetti, king of the trot, has died – News

Roberto Andreghetti, one of the most titled drivers in the world in the trot, has died after an illness that struck him. Ravennate, he was 60 years old. The Anact (National Association of Standardbred Horse Breeders) gave the news.





Andreghetti was World Champion, multiple winner of the Derby, the Lotteria di Agnano, the Italian Trot Driver Championship, he triumphed abroad and everywhere with the same ease with which he began his career in his native Romagna and in nearby Emilia.



