Hospitals in southern Gaza flooded: “There is no life-saving care, everyone is on the ground”

The Israeli army attacked targets in the south of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. ‘The Times of Israel’ writes this based on Palestinian reports. The Ma’en school, among others, was bombed, causing Nassar Hospital in Khan Younis to be overwhelmed by victims.

Source: Reuters, New York Times Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 3:24 p.m

The Israeli bombings continue unabated. On Tuesday, the army dropped bombs on the Ma’en school – where many Palestinians were taking shelter – in the east of Khan Younis. “We were in a school, a safe place. They threw the first rocket at us, people were shot to pieces, we saw body parts of some victims flying around,” said Aisha al-Raqb, a 70-year-old Gazan who lost her son Iyad.

Dozens of wounded Gazans were rushed to Nasser Hospital on carts, trucks and cars after the airstrike on the school at night and in the morning. The situation was downright dire. “Injured people and patients are lying on the ground. There is no life-saving health care in hospitals in the south of the Gaza Strip. That is why they are completely overwhelmed, they cannot cope with the quantity and severity of injuries arriving at the hospitals,” said a spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qudra. “We were scared and didn’t sleep,” said a child at the hospital.

Victims were transported on carts and cars. — © REUTERS

Share this: Facebook

X

