How El Mayo Zambada started in the drug business in Mexico

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García: The Elusive Kingpin of the Sinaloa Cartel

Born on January 1, 1948 in El Álamo, Sinaloa, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García has cemented himself as one of the most enigmatic and enduring figures in Mexican drug trafficking. His journey into the world of organized crime began in the 1970s amid rural Sinaloa’s mountainous geography and agriculture-based economy, which provided the perfect environment for the cultivation of illegal drugs like marijuana and poppies.

Zambada started small, tending to these illicit products, but it wasn’t long before he displayed a natural business acumen and climbed through the criminal ranks. He diversified his activities towards the trafficking of illegal substances and established key connections that led him to become part of the Guadalajara Cartel, a pioneering criminal organization in the large-scale export of drugs to the United States.

Even with the disbandment of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s, El Mayo’s relevance did not wane. Instead, he partnered with other renowned drug traffickers, such as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, to establish what would become the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. This cartel gained notoriety for its ability to transport a range of illegal substances to the United States and eventually expanded its operations globally, equipped with a decentralized structure and a network of alliances with other criminal organizations.

Despite being considered a shadowy figure by authorities due to his ability to evade capture and maintain a low profile, Zambada has been identified as a key strategist and skilled negotiator, enabling him to lead the Sinaloa Cartel and retain his influence in the illegal drug business. The United States government has even placed him on its most wanted list, offering substantial rewards for information leading to his capture.

However, Zambada’s reputation as an elusive figure prevails, allowing him to remain a pivotal, yet elusive, leader in Mexican drug trafficking. His ability to evade capture has made it challenging for law enforcement to apprehend him, and he continues to be a prominent figure in the criminal underworld.

Additionally, Zambada’s influence is not confined to just the drug trade. The internal struggle for power within the Sinaloa Cartel has intensified, with factions led by Zambada and the sons of ‘El Chapo’ engaging in a violent struggle for dominance in strategic drug trafficking areas in Baja California and Sonora.

The ongoing rivalry between the factions has led to numerous violent incidents, further cementing Zambada’s status as a pivotal player in the tumultuous world of Mexican drug trafficking.

As the battle for control rages on, one thing remains clear – “El Mayo” Zambada García continues to wield significant influence and remains a figure of great importance in the world of organized crime.

