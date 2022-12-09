Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 8thTopic: How to optimize nucleic acid testing and how to carry out home monitoring——Response to hot issues at the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council

Xinhua News Agency reporters Gu Tiancheng, Li Heng, Peng Yunjia

The Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council has recently released a number of guiding documents such as the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic”, “Guidelines for Home Treatment of Patients Infected with New Coronary Virus”, and “Application Scheme for Antigen Detection of New Coronary Virus”. On the 8th, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to give authoritative responses to hot issues such as optimizing nucleic acid testing, home monitoring and treatment, epidemic prevention and control in medical institutions, and vaccination of the elderly.

The scene of the press conference of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gu Tiancheng

How to optimize nucleic acid detection?Focus on higher risk areas and people

“Further optimize nucleic acid testing, emphasizing the need to focus on areas and people with a higher risk of infection.” He Qinghua, the first-level inspector of the Department of Communication and Prevention of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said that the scope and frequency of nucleic acid testing should be reduced mainly from four aspects.

One is not to carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees according to the administrative region; the other is not to require a negative nucleic acid test certificate except for special places such as nursing homes, welfare homes, medical institutions, childcare institutions, and primary and secondary schools; Personnel check the nucleic acid test negative certificate or health code, and no landing inspection will be carried out; fourth, according to the needs of epidemic prevention work, antigen detection can be carried out.

For employees in high-risk positions who need to carry out nucleic acid testing in accordance with relevant regulations, Wang Liping, a researcher at the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that the focus includes two categories: the first category is those with a higher risk of infection, such as immigrants, staff in centralized isolation places, and fever clinics. Medical personnel, etc.; the second category is those with densely populated working environment, frequent contact with personnel, and strong mobility, such as supermarket staff, couriers, and takeaway staff.

How can medical staff reduce infections?Strengthen scientific protection and resource scheduling

Due to their special positions, medical staff will receive a large number of patients every day, so they face a very high risk of infection.

“In order to minimize the risk of occupational exposure of medical staff, the management of medical institutions must meet a series of requirements.” Guo Yanhong, director of the Medical Emergency Department of the National Health Commission, said.

Guo Yanhong said, first, we must strengthen the management of key areas of medical institutions, such as fever clinics, emergency departments, and wards. Medical personnel should do a good job in personal protection scientifically, wear protective equipment, and strive to minimize the risk of occupational exposure. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the scheduling and preparation of medical resources.

Second, we must implement various measures to care for and care for medical personnel, and do a good job in vaccination and health monitoring of medical personnel. In particular, we must dynamically optimize and adjust the organization of medical personnel, medical force allocation, and work shift arrangements.

Third, medical institutions have a large flow of people and many vulnerable people. Therefore, when entering a medical institution, a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate must be checked. Patients should do nucleic acid testing or antigen testing as far in advance as possible. At the same time, once there is an emergency or critical illness, even if the patient does not have a nucleic acid certificate, treatment is the first priority to ensure the smooth progress of patient treatment.

What conditions can be monitored at home?Mild and asymptomatic infections

“At present, the pathogenicity of the new coronavirus Omicron strain has decreased significantly. After infection, most of them are asymptomatic or mild, so there are very few severe cases.” Wang Guiqiang, director of the infectious disease department of Peking University First Hospital, said that most of the new coronavirus People infected with the virus can be observed and treated at home. During this period, personal health monitoring should be done well. If there is any problem, please contact the community doctor at any time, and go to the hospital for treatment if necessary.

Wang Guiqiang said that home isolation and observation treatment are for more accurate and effective stratified treatment. People who are quarantined at home should do a good job of personal protection, and have as little contact with family members as possible, and keep a certain distance if they come into contact.

According to reports, the room where the home quarantine personnel live should be ventilated every day, it is best to use the bathroom alone, and the environment should be disinfected frequently. When coughing or sneezing, cover with a tissue. At the same time, do not mix personal items among people living together, and separate them as much as possible.

How to protect high-risk groups?Implement preventive measures and prepare emergency plans

The elderly and children are groups that need special attention in the process of epidemic prevention and control, and the elderly are high-risk groups for severe cases of new coronary pneumonia. Regarding the epidemic prevention and control of special institutions such as nursing homes and welfare homes, Guo Yanhong said that preventive measures should be implemented and emergency plans should be prepared.

In terms of preventive measures, it is necessary to remind and assist the elderly and children to do good hand hygiene. Staff should wear masks in a standardized manner to reduce crowd gathering and flow in the institution, and reduce the risk of infection.

In terms of emergency plans, special institutions such as nursing homes and welfare homes must make relevant plans, and in the event of an infection, scientific management should be carried out. When necessary, large-scale centralized elderly care institutions can send emergency vehicles to ensure that the infected elderly can be transported to the hospital in time when their condition worsens.

“I hope that the elderly will take the initiative to vaccinate and protect their own health.” Xia Gang, director of the Department of Health and Immunization of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said that the elderly and other vulnerable groups benefit the most from vaccination against the new crown virus. In the next step, we will continue to facilitate the vaccination of the elderly through measures such as the use of mobile vaccination vehicles, the opening of special vaccination sessions for the elderly, and the opening of green channels for vaccination of the elderly.

How to use medicine at home?Symptomatic medication, no need to stockpile medicine

In response to the problem of medication during home treatment that the public is concerned about, Wang Guiqiang said that if symptoms such as fever and cough occur, you can use the right medicine, but there is no need to hoard medicine or buy a large amount of medicine.

Experts suggest that there are many analgesics with different names, but the same ingredients, do not mix them together, just take one kind. If you use too much or eat too much, it will cause a series of adverse reactions. For people with underlying diseases, it is necessary to ensure that the medicines for the basic diseases are well maintained, and the medicines cannot be discontinued. At the same time, antibacterial drugs should also be used reasonably, not abused, and must be used under the guidance of a doctor.

What if I take the medicine and the condition does not improve? Experts suggest that in case of dyspnea and shortness of breath, the aggravation of the original underlying disease, and a fever exceeding 38.5°C for more than 3 days, you should contact the community doctor in time. If the condition worsens, you can directly contact 120 and go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment in time.