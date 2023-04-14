The driver’s license is an essential document for anyone who wishes to drive a vehicle in Colombia.

The regulation of driving licenses in Colombia is established in the National Traffic Code, which indicates the necessary requirements to obtain and renew a driving license in the country.

There are 4 million 300 thousand Colombians who are called to do the license renewal process of conduction.

For the above, the citizen must be registered in the Single National Transit Registry (RUNT) and have updated information on the applicant.

If your license expires on June 20, 2023, keep in mind the following schedule of pick and card established by the Ministry of Transport.

However, if you wish to endorse before the corresponding date you can do so and thus avoid crowds.

Calendar, peak and ID to renew transit licenses expiring in June 2023

Source: Ministry of transport

Requirements:

1. Citizenship or Immigration ID (original, legible copy or password from the Registrar’s Office).

2. Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT) as a natural person.

3. Have taken the physical, mental and motor coordination test, where it is established that you meet the physical and mental conditions to drive (Driver Recognition Centers or CRC).

4. Be at peace and safe for the concept of fines for traffic violations.

After taking the exam, you can schedule your appointment to renew your driver’s license at: or on line 4459000

Costs: total amount payable $145,902

Payment Description:



How to pay?

• Direct payment in the entity

• Banco de Bogotá, at the offices located in the Transit Services Program sites (Salomia, Sameco, Carrera Shopping Center and Aventura Plaza Shopping Center).

• For the La 14 service point in Cosmocentro, only debit and credit cards are accepted.

point of attention 1

Name: Headquarters Adventure Plaza. schedule transit services

Address: Aventura Plaza Shopping Center. floor 2

Time: Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Continuous day. Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Telephone: 602 4459000

point of attention 2

Name: Carrera Shopping Center. schedule transit services

Address: Calle 52 # 1b – 160

Time: Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointment

Telephone: 602 4459000/ 602 4859000

point of attention 3

Name: Salomia Headquarters. Transit Services Program

Address: Carrera 3 #56- 30

Time: Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Appointment

Telephone: 602 4459000

point of attention 4

Name: Sede Sameco. Transit service program.

Address: CDAV Calle 70N #3BN – 200

Time: Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Continuous day. Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Telephone: 602 4459000

point of attention 5

Name: La 14 de Cosmocentro / Transit services program

Address: Calle 5 #50 – 103

Time: Monday to Friday: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Saturdays: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Telephone: 602 4459000

The entry into force and renewal will depend on the following conditions:

– For public service the renewal will be for three (3) years

For private vehicles:

– Ten (10) years for drivers under sixty (60) years of age.

– Five (5) years for drivers between sixty (60) and eighty (80) years.

– One (1) year for drivers over eighty (80) years of age.

