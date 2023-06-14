Home » How to renew your driver’s license in Valledupar?
How to renew your driver's license in Valledupar?

How to renew your driver's license in Valledupar?

The Valledupar City Hall informed through his social networks that Until June 20, the service to renew a driver’s license will be enabled at the Municipal Transit Department.

Citizens who are interested in renewing this document should take into account the following recommendations and steps:

  1. Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry.

2. Be at peace and safe with fines and traffic violations

3. Take the medical exam at a driver recognition center.

4. Present the original identity document.

Likewise, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office reminded citizens that they do not need intermediaries to carry out this procedure.

