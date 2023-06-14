How to renew your driver’s license in Valledupar?

The Valledupar City Hall informed through his social networks that Until June 20, the service to renew a driver’s license will be enabled at the Municipal Transit Department.

Citizens who are interested in renewing this document should take into account the following recommendations and steps:

Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry.

2. Be at peace and safe with fines and traffic violations

3. Take the medical exam at a driver recognition center.

4. Present the original identity document.

Likewise, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office reminded citizens that they do not need intermediaries to carry out this procedure.