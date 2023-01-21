Home News Huge hole puts the safety of citizens in Santa Marta in ‘check’
The streets of Santa Marta have become a real danger for passers-by and drivers. On this occasion, youn huge hole located on 26th street between the first and second racescompromises the integrity of the citizens who daily circulate through that sector.

According to the complaint that the newspaper THE REPORTER, the ‘crater’ has been there since November. With the purpose of avoiding any tragedy, the community installed a temporary signage to notify drivers and pedestrians; however, the gap occupies much of the ge lane.causing injuries on the road.

Given the situation, one of the inhabitants of the area requests the prompt intervention of the authorities, so that they find a solution to the problem that has affected the community at large.

