Ilopenses will benefit from the construction of a modern Sports Complex in Colonia Vista al Lago

This Friday, the field team of the Ilopango municipal mayor’s office continue to advance in the construction work of a modern Sports Complex in the Vista Lago neighborhood.

“Vista al Lago Colony will soon be able to enjoy a Sports Complex. We share the progress of this project thanks to the leadership of our Mayor Jose Chicas and the support of the private company Desarrollos Agrícolas Santa Marta”, highlighted the municipality.

It should be noted that for many years the inhabitants of Ilopango could not carry out sports activities in the municipality, due to the presence of criminal structures, who terrorized and controlled the areas, however, the situation has changed significantly with the security policies of the current Government .