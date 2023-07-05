Implement prophylaxis to avoid HIV

HEALTH

Ecuador already has a strategy to prevent HIV/AIDS. As of February 2023, the implementation of the Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) strategy began. It is focused on the prevention of this infection, mainly in key populations: men who have sex with men (MSM), transfeminine people, sex workers and prisoners (PPL).

Prophylaxis to avoid HIV in Ecuador. Photo: MSP

Rodrigo Tobar, manager of the HIV-AIDS Prevention and Control Strategy of the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), said that the objective of this prevention initiative is to prevent the increase in HIV cases in the country. Currently, PrEP is applied to about 140 patients. “Its reliability is 90% and no complex side reactions have been reported.”

For the application of PrEP it is important to go to a medical consultation. In the first appointment you will be given an HIV test to find out if you are a carrier of the virus or not. In addition, a test for syphilis, hepatitis B and C, serum creatinine, and a pregnancy test (in people of childbearing age) will need to be performed.

You will also receive advice to know the benefits of PrEP, above all, the need for continuous consumption of the antiretroviral pill or medication is explained; take one daily.

The second appointment will be held a month later, with the aim of finding out how the medication is progressing. If everything goes well, the control will be quarterly, with the application of the aforementioned tests and the delivery of a preventive package. /The Telegraph.