Implementing the Spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session for Enhanced Safety Production

City Holds Meetings to Implement Spirit of Fourth Plenary Session

In the past few days, counties and districts in our city have been holding meetings to convey the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Party Committee of the Autonomous Region. The focus of these meetings has been on learning and implementing the work discussed in the plenary session, with the aim of enhancing the sense of responsibility, urgency, and mission among party members and cadres.

Yuanzhou District, in particular, has regarded studying and implementing the spirit of the plenary session as a top priority and urgent task. They have comprehensively grasped the study and implementation of various tasks with a sense of urgency and responsibility, aiming to improve the safety work level of the district and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. Party organizations have thoroughly understood the hierarchy and continue to study the important expositions and instructions on production safety by General Secretary Xi Jinping, as well as the deployment requirements of the District and Municipal Party Committees.

Similarly, all party members and cadres in Xiji County have studied the spirit of the plenary session and understood the theme, specific content, and work requirements of the “1+37+8” series of documents. They are taking steps to prevent risks from the source, eliminate hidden dangers, and ensure safety in various industries and fields. The county has also focused on strengthening social publicity and education, using various platforms and mediums to promote the spirit of the plenary session among the masses.

In Longde County, the spirit of the plenary session is seen as an important political task for the current and future period. The county has deeply understood the spirit of the plenary session and is integrating it with various documents and instructions on production safety and disaster relief. Their efforts include increased publicity and a coordinated approach using different media channels to effectively enhance the safety awareness of cadres and the masses.

Jingyuan County has combined the study and implementation of the spirit of the plenary session with other important expositions by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The county is actively promoting the spirit of the plenary session through special training, publicity, and reporting. They are focusing on investigating and rectifying major accident hazards and prioritizing safety in various fields to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

Lastly, Pengyang County has organized special lectures, counseling reports, safety training, seminars, and exchanges to learn and understand the spirit of the plenary session. They are aiming to improve the level of cadres’ work safety in production. The county is also conducting focused and interactive publicity among the masses to create a driving force for the implementation of the plenary session’s spirit.

In conclusion, these meetings and efforts by the counties and districts in our city are crucial in implementing the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session. By enhancing the sense of responsibility, urgency, and mission among party members and cadres, and by ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property, the city is moving closer to achieving the goals set forth in the plenary session.

