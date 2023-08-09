In Läänemaa, the number of tourists increased more than the Estonian average

According to Statistics Estonia, 337,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in June 2023, which is the same number as in the same month a year earlier. Across Estonia, the number of foreign travelers increased, but the number of domestic tourists decreased.

In Läänemaa, the number of both foreign and domestic tourists accommodated increased compared to a year ago. 40 percent of foreign tourists stopped in Läänemaa and 2 percent more of domestic tourists than a year ago. This is more than the Estonian average – on average, domestic tourists stayed overnight in June seven percent less than a year ago, and foreign tourists were 9 percent more than a year ago.

The largest number of tourists from Finland – 43 percent of foreign tourists – continue to stay in Estonian accommodation establishments. Latvia, Germany, Lithuania, Great Britain, the United States, Poland, Sweden and Asian countries follow. Compared to last June, more tourists from Europe and further afield stayed in accommodation establishments. There were 17 percent more Finnish tourists, 8 percent more German tourists, and 10 percent more Lithuanian tourists. More tourists than the year before also arrived from Great Britain, the United States, Poland and Sweden. The number of tourists arriving from Asian countries doubled in a year, but is still several times below the pre-pandemic level. At the same time, Latvian tourists were 9 percent less than in the same month last year. 80 percent of foreign tourists stated the purpose of their trip was vacation and 15 percent was work. 68 percent of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju County, followed by Pärnu County (13 percent), Tartu County (7 percent), Saare County (4 percent), and Ida-Virum County (2 percent). 1 percent of foreign tourists stayed in Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties each. Foreign travelers spent a total of nearly 324,000 nights in Estonia.

In June, 174,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments. 73 percent of them were on a vacation trip and 18 percent on a business trip. The most or nearly a quarter of domestic tourists stayed in Harju County, 16 percent in Pärnu County, 10 percent in Ida-Virum County and 8 percent in both Saare County and Tartu County. 6 percent of domestic tourists stayed in Lääne-Virumaa and Valgamaa. Domestic tourists spent a total of 302,000 nights in accommodation establishments.

In June, 1,221 accommodation places offered services to visitors, i.e. 158 more accommodation places were used by tourists than in May. There were 23,000 rooms and 57,000 beds in the accommodation facilities, 48 ​​percent of the rooms were filled. A night in an accommodation company cost an average of 47 euros per person, which was 6 euros more expensive than the price in June 2022 and 17 euros more expensive than in June 2019. A night in an accommodation company became more expensive on average by 15 percent over the year. In an accommodation company in Harju County, the average cost per day was 55 euros, in Pärnu County 49 euros, in Lääne-Virumaa 46 euros, in Tartum County 44 euros, in Ida-Virumaa 43 euros, and in Saaremaa 33 euros per person. The average cost per day increased in most counties.

