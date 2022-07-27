Original title: In the first half of the year, the total import and export value of Hengyang City was 15.52 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.5%

Among them, the import and export of bonded logistics was 610 million yuan, an increase of 5 times, becoming a new growth point of the city’s foreign trade

Hengyang Daily News (all media reporter Xiang Yinyin) The reporter learned from Hengyang Customs that in the first half of this year, the city’s total import and export value was 15.52 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.5%. Among them, the total export value was 8.79 billion yuan, an increase of 38.8%.

Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the complex and severe domestic and international situation, our city has actively responded to risks and challenges, adopted measures according to local conditions and enterprises, continued to do a good job in the steady growth of foreign trade, and played a good policy “combination punch”. The positive trend is obvious. According to the relevant person in charge of Hengyang Customs, since May, with the overall improvement of the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation, the effects of various policies to stabilize growth have gradually emerged, and foreign trade imports and exports have shown strong resilience. In particular, the total import and export value of the city in June was 3.44 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 43% and a month-on-month increase of 47.9%, which became the main support for foreign trade data in the first half of the year.

Specifically, the steady growth of general trade is the main driving force. In the first half of the year, the import and export of general trade was 7.88 billion yuan, an increase of 12.9%, accounting for 50.7% of the city’s total value, and its contribution rate to the city’s import and export growth reached 51.9%. In the same period, the import and export of bonded logistics reached 610 million yuan, an increase of 5 times, becoming a new growth point of the city’s foreign trade.

In addition, the growth of imports and exports to RCEP and countries along the “Belt and Road” has boosted overall imports and exports. In the first half of the year, Hengyang’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” reached 3.27 billion yuan, an increase of 36.1%; imports and exports to the other 14 member states of the RCEP agreement, Hong Kong, and the European Union increased by 20.1%, 36.2%, and 20.1% respectively.

At the same time, our city continues to optimize the port business environment and continuously upgrade the open platform. A new mode of "railway express customs clearance" was opened, which greatly improved the efficiency of customs clearance at railway ports and promoted the stable operation of the Hengyang China-Europe train. In the first half of the year, a total of 21 China-Europe (Central Asia) trains were launched, a year-on-year increase of 75%, and 1,046 containers were dispatched, with a total cargo weight of 12,428.54 tons and a total cargo value of 99,298,300 US dollars, ranking second in the province. The Hunan-Guangdong non-rail-sea combined transport Hengyang assembly center train has achieved its first launch. As of the end of June, a total of 128 containers have been issued.

