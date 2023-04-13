The body of 19-year-old soldier Brayan Andrés Guerrero López, who died as a result of the ELN attack with a rifle and explosives in Norte de Santander at the end of March, was transferred to the Pescaito neighborhood of Valledupar.

This young man who was the eldest of three brothers died on Tuesday at the Military Hospital in Bogotá where he was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after being in a hospital in Cucutá.

In this way, the number of soldiers killed by that guerrilla in the Catatumbo region rose to 10, eight of whom were doing their military service and were not more than 20 years old.



At the time, the Commander of the Military Forces, General Helder Giraldo, stated that the area of ​​the attack was not considered high risk and that the young men could do their compulsory military service in that region of Norte de Santander.



Soldier Guerrero López is remembered as a happy and loving young man with his brothers and mother, he saw in the army an opportunity to have a better future and help his relatives, since they are a family in vulnerable conditions.



When his corpse arrived in the neighborhood where he grew up, uniformed men from the 10th Armored Brigade gave him military honors.

