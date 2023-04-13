Home News In the Pescaito neighborhood of Valledupar, the body of the Vallenato soldier who died in an ELN attack was veiled
News

In the Pescaito neighborhood of Valledupar, the body of the Vallenato soldier who died in an ELN attack was veiled

by admin
In the Pescaito neighborhood of Valledupar, the body of the Vallenato soldier who died in an ELN attack was veiled

The body of 19-year-old soldier Brayan Andrés Guerrero López, who died as a result of the ELN attack with a rifle and explosives in Norte de Santander at the end of March, was transferred to the Pescaito neighborhood of Valledupar.
This young man who was the eldest of three brothers died on Tuesday at the Military Hospital in Bogotá where he was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), after being in a hospital in Cucutá.
In this way, the number of soldiers killed by that guerrilla in the Catatumbo region rose to 10, eight of whom were doing their military service and were not more than 20 years old.

At the time, the Commander of the Military Forces, General Helder Giraldo, stated that the area of ​​the attack was not considered high risk and that the young men could do their compulsory military service in that region of Norte de Santander.

Soldier Guerrero López is remembered as a happy and loving young man with his brothers and mother, he saw in the army an opportunity to have a better future and help his relatives, since they are a family in vulnerable conditions.

When his corpse arrived in the neighborhood where he grew up, uniformed men from the 10th Armored Brigade gave him military honors.

See also  Demonstration for Ukraine, thousands of people parade. Read in Kiev: "Italy is your home"

You may also like

Fake diplomatic passports: scammers convicted | News.at

A comprehensive strike closes pharmacies in Morocco.. and...

After deadly bear attack: Messner for killing aggressive...

When Boano speaks the language of fallacies and...

In Pore and Tauramena, two new cases of...

Transcript of the Special Press Conference of the...

Maria Schrader and Loriot awarded

Leave the buffaloes free and to each other

Jota Pe Hernández and Roy Barreras face each...

Economy: “Climate trade” is desperately looking for young...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy