Inauguration of modern market of Candelaria la Frontera, Chalchuapa district – Diario La Página

This Saturday the modern municipal market of Candelaria de la Frontera was inaugurated, in the district of Chalchuapa, department of Santa Ana, which was built after deputies from the west of the country and the mayor of the municipality negotiated it before the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele.

Among the legislators from the Nuevas Ideas faction who asked for the town’s supply center, which will benefit more than 25,000 merchants from that municipality and those around it, which are those from Chalchuapa, El Porvenir, San Antonio Pajonal , San Sebastián Salitrillo and Santiago de la Frontera is the deputy Jorge Castro.

Castro, who will run for the mayor’s office of Santa Ana Oeste, which is made up of Candelaria de la Frontera, Chalchuapa, El Porvenir, San Antonio Pajonal, San Sebastián Salitrillo and Santiago de la Frontera, was one of the first to arrive at the event, and said : “Already in Candelaria de la Frontera for the inauguration of the new Municipal Market.”

The inauguration of this modern market was also attended by parliamentarian Evelyn Merlos, who explained that: “A new El Salvador is being built day by day, along with new dreams of the merchants of Candelaria de la Frontera.”

Legislator Giovanny Zaldaña was also present, who expressed that the market merchants will have decent and safe facilities. “That is what the inhabitants of Candelaria de La Frontera will have in the new Municipal Market, which will benefit more than 25 thousand people,” he emphasized.