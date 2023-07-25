Increase in malnutrition of children under five in Cali

An increase in a scenario that affects children under five in Cali has alerts the authorities.

These figures have to do with the Cali Cómo Vamos program, which assured that cases of chronic malnutrition in children under five years of age in the capital of the Valley had increased considerably, compared to 2021.

Marvin Mendoza, director of this investigative entity, explained that last year 8,014 cases were registered, compared to 2,981 the previous year.

Likewise, he indicated a tragic and sad fact that relates to 4 minors who had died of malnutrition in the city during 2022.

This figure doubles the number presented in 2021, in addition to being the highest milestone of the last 4 years.

In 2022 there were 521 cases of acute malnutrition in Cali. When comparing this record with other main cities in the country, the capital of Valle del Cauca is below Medellín, Bogotá and Barranquilla.

Strategies of the Mayor’s Office of Cali

The Corazón Contento program, one of the mobilizing projects of the Cali District Administration, delivers daily food rations to thousands of minors,

19,585 children are benefited by this Municipal Administration plan in community kitchens. 6,891 are early childhood (0 to 5 years old), 9,061 are infants 6 to 10 years old, and 3,363 are preadolescents 11 and 12 years old.

The program also leads the Nutritional Recovery project that this year will benefit 410 children between the ages of six months and five years.

Mainly those who are reported by the Cali Health Network with a diagnosis of acute malnutrition.

The first quarter of this year had 75, while in the second quarter it had 130 minors.

Each nutritional packet delivery cycle is 90 days; During this time, children diagnosed with malnutrition receive six food packages and two follow-up home visits.

In each delivery, accompaniment and advice is provided by psychologists and social workers.

This Nutritional Recovery program adds to the daily efforts of each of the 762 community kitchens that serve the children of Cali among their population.

1. The food package is made up of two markets, one for the minor beneficiary that guarantees breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks, for a total of five eating moments a day.

2. The second market guarantees lunch for 10 days for three members of the family, this in order to lighten the household’s food burden”.

3. The market that is offered to boys and girls corresponds to a menu cycle, designed by the Food and Nutrition team, which seeks to control the calorie and protein deficit.

4. In community kitchens, not only a food ration is delivered, but also children and adolescents receive comprehensive care that allows them to improve their quality of life in terms of health, education, sports and cultural activities that promote good use of free time.

