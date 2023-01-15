Home News Initiatives for Chocó were prioritized in the next four years in the Multi-Year Investment Plan
Initiatives for Chocó were prioritized in the next four years in the Multi-Year Investment Plan

On January 11, 2023, a public hearing on the Multi-Year Investment Plan was held at the Hotel MIA in Quibdó, where investment initiatives in Chocó were prioritized for the 2023-2026 period.

Diana Escobar, director of Projects and Information for Public Investment of the National Planning Department, DNP, reported that 11.6 billion pesos will be invested in Chocó in these four years.

“In the Regional Dialogues carried out in the territory of the Chocó department, we identified 465 needs for change around the great transformations that we propose in the National Development Plan and that will be related in the Pluriannual Investment Plan,” he said.

“Investments will be aimed at land use planning, human security and social justice, productive transformation for life and regional convergence.”

For his part, the Secretary of Planning of the Department of Chocó, Harlin Córdoba, stated that “From this territory of the Pacific we seek to be eloquent and accurate with our proposals and these proposals must be from the leading people and these spaces allow that dialogue to find the real solutions to those existing problems in our department”.

The budget exercise estimates resources from the General Participation System (SGP) for an indicative value of $6.0 trillion (51.6%); the General Budget of the Nation for $3.6 trillion and corresponds to 31.1%; the General Royalty System for an estimated value of $1.5 trillion (13.1%); territorial own resources for $0.4 trillion, equivalent to 3.9%; and Public Companies with an estimated amount of $31.2 billion (0.3%).

Prioritization of citizens

Among the main issues addressed in the face-to-face tables, the need to advance in the implementation of the Chocó Civic Strike agreements was highlighted, and specifically to promote initiatives such as the Vía al Mar in the Las Ánimas – Nuquí corridor and the Nóvita – Curundó road ; the third level Regional Hospital, investments in housing and tertiary roads.

What is the Multi-Year Investment Plan?

The Pluriannual Investment Plan is defined as an indicative investment plan that contains the projection of the financial resources required for the execution of the goals outlined in the National Development Plan, within the framework of fiscal sustainability. It is one of the budgetary instruments that articulate planning and the budget, by relating the sources of financing available with the strategies embodied in the bases of the National Development Plan.

