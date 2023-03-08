“In Colombia there is no shortage of medicines” It is the strong complaint that the pharmaceutical leader installed that controversies the indication of ACEMI endorsed by the Ministry of Health.

The union leader of the Retail Pharmacy Sector, Michel Maya, demands that the Superintendency of Health, investigate and punish those responsible for not delivering medicines to their patients.

“What there is is a problem in the institutional channel, in which the medicines are not being delivered to people in the insurance system. That is why we must investigate what is happening there,” Maya commented.

Types of drug market in Colombia:

1. Hospitaller: The one that is supplied to patients admitted to clinics or hospitals.

2. Retail: The one sold in chain drugstores or in city neighborhoods.

3. Institutional: It depends on the insurance model. The one ordered by the EPS to its affiliates.

“We need the Health Superintendence to sanction those EPS and companies that have dispensing contracts, that are not delivering medicines to people. Because the laboratories have We in the retail channel have, Why are those multinational companies not delivering medicines to users?”, added the leader.

While this is fixed, affiliates continue to be affected by the multiple excuses given by those in charge of caring for themto avoid or delay the delivery of the medicines they need.

Both in the system of Retail drugstores and in their warehouses the sufficient existence of the medicines indicated as scarce is evidenced.

Position of the Government of the Valley:

The Governorate of Valle del Cauca It monitors the health institutions of the department due to the situation of shortages of medicines, supplies and medical devices that occurs at the national and regional levels.

“From acetaminophen in children’s presentation, antibiotics and drugs used for hypertension and pain, some inputs such as distilled water for injections. The information has been sent to the Ministry of Health and they have sent us to Invima and we are waiting for a response from the institute”, indicated the Secretary of Health of the Valley, María Cristina Lesmes.

The official also confirmed that the Invima is responsible for guaranteeing Colombia the availability of medicinesFor this reason, it requested support in the generation of alternatives and access to new suppliers to supply the current shortage.

“We make weekly and monthly reports of the medicines that are out of stock or scarce in the department,” added Lesmes

Drugs reporting shortages:

1. Acetaminophen.

2. Tramadol.

3. Lopinavir.

4. Amoxicillin.

5. Metronidazole.

6. Diclofenac.

7. Dipyrone.

8. Morphine.

9. Dexamethasone.

10. Omeprazole.

Data:

– Given this situation, the network of hospitals and clinics in the department have an exchange plan: “if there is no pain medication we use anotherif there is no antibiotic we try to find another, this limits the provision of health services”.

– Several health institutions have adjusted protocols looking for alternatives to ensure continuity of treatments and interventions scheduled surgeries.

– The difficulties of raw materials, imports and all the problems that occurred with the transport of the eastern part of the world, are the reasons for drug shortages in Colombia.

