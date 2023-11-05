Jhon Arias, Copa Libertadores champion and in the sights of European teams

Quibdoseño John Arias Andrade won the Copa Libertadores today with his team, Fluminense from Brazil, by defeating Boca Juniors from Argentina 2 – 1.

The Chocoan footballer is one of the greatest figures of Fluminense and became an undisputed starter in the Colombian team so far from the Qualifiers to the 2026 World Cup. For this reason, many are awaiting his possible departure for European football, which could be close: several teams in the English Premier League are interested in signing him next year.

According to TEAMTalk, several English teams have been scouting the Chocoan: West Ham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley, Leeds Utd and Leicester City. The first four are in the Premier League, the first division of English football, while the remaining two are playing in the Championship, the second category. There would also be an interested Scottish team, Glasgow Rangers.

Jhon Arias’ numbers are an example of his ability and his offensive contribution: the 26-year-old footballer has participated, scoring or assisting, in more than 20 goals so far this year. Likewise, he has played ten games with the Colombian senior team and is one of the names leading the renewal in the Tricolor team.

The Colombian forward has a current contract with Fluminense until 2026, so clubs that want to have his services will have to negotiate with the Rio de Janeiro team first, but it is possible that we will see Arias showing his quality in Europe very soon.

