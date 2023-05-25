Home » Kang Ki-jung “Reports of power abuse between public officials, proper measures after finding out the facts” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
“Let’s understand each other and live like family”

[광주=뉴시스] Gwangju Mayor Kang Ki-jeong presides over an executive meeting in the mid-level conference room at City Hall on the 25th. (Photo = Provided by Gwangju City) *Resale and DB prohibited

[광주=뉴시스] Reporter Koo Yong-hee = Gwangju Mayor Kang Ki-jeong said on the 25th, “Recently, there have been many reports of abuse of power among public officials.”

Mayor Kang said at a executive meeting held in the middle conference room of City Hall this morning, “As our society is rapidly changing and administrative demands are diversifying, conflicts arise between public officials in the process of digesting such administration, or uncomfortable relationships between generations due to different values. It seems that there are many cases,” he said.

He added, “I think that in real workplaces, because the work is complicated and we are busy with each other, we become too sensitive, and there are many cases where there is no warm words or caring behavior.”

Mayor Kang said, “May is the month of family, and maybe we all live as a family within the city hall. We spend more time here, at the city hall.” Let’s live understanding each other with the same mind.”

