La Buitrera in Cali is attentive to the dry season

Disaster risk prevention in Santiago de Cali is a much higher priority during the Dry Season that the city suffers.

For this reason, strategies are being developed between the Secretary of Emergency and Disaster Risk Management together with the District Administration and the aqueduct board of the village of La Buitrera.

They are contingency plans in relation to guaranteeing the water service in the sector and that users in schools, social clubs, farms and homes make rational use of water.

“We are finishing the adaptation of a water reservoir in the Reserva de los Nacimientos. We also call on the community to correct the leaks in their homes, in such a way that the use of the little water can be optimized, because the flow is already lowering us significantly,” said Claudia Villamarín, manager of the organization. community AcuaBuitrera.

From a flow of 17 liters per second in the previous one of this season, the current record in catchment is 13.

This situation shows that the Lili, Meléndez and Cañaveralejo rivers, which supply the rural aqueduct, have considerably lowered their flow.

This in the medium term could affect the demand of 2032 subscribers and 15 thousand total users

Currently, in view of this scenario, the capacity of an artificial lake is being expanded to 600 cubic meters, which will serve as a water reservoir to supply the population.

“It is important in the dry season, because these are jobs that mitigate water scarcity. We are guaranteeing that we will have a better service,” said Henry Medina, the intake operator for the community organization, AcuaBuitrera.

Contribution from the Mayor’s Office of Cali

The Municipal Administration, through its Special Administrative Unit for Public Services-Uaesp, accompanies this community process at the hands of qualified professionals and guarantees drinking water in rural areas.

“We are advising on the issue of saving a little more where the source of the water is, to be able to regulate the distribution when the dry season comes; We want citizens to be more aware when using water resources in rural areas,” said Giovanny Guevara, a Uaesp chemical engineer who supports the supervision of aqueduct and sewerage contracts in the city’s 15 corregimientos.

Undoubtedly, given this scenario, saving water in the run-up to the ‘El Niño Phenomenon’ is a fundamental plan.

The city’s 52 Aqueduct and Sewerage Administrative Boards were convened at the Extraordinary Water Tables, where they shared the contingency plans for the ‘El Niño Phenomenon’.

