Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, June 27
News

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, June 27

by admin
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, June 27

Tickets for the White Lady’s summer performances went on sale

Ticket sales for this year’s summer production “Maila” by the White Lady started on Sunday, the same day the troupe gathered for the first big rehearsal.

The Vorms hunting association got the right to hunt on the island

Before Midsummer, the Environmental Board decided to grant hunting rights on Vormsi Island to a local hunting association for ten years.

Previous article There was an accident at the Tamme intersectionNext articleDigileht 27.06.2023

See also  Luis Soriano, Alpha and Beto

You may also like

8 IPES lodgings in Scena/Bz, expansion area “C2...

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Security Council opens government presence in La Guajira

Wheels in the history of Aci in Carpineti...

The bad herb – breaking latest news

Edict 2nd. notice Alba Maria Murillo Mosquera

Car exploded in Naples, the researcher of the...

Concern in Cesar for lack of guarantees for...

The general situation in the DRC at the...

HSBC Launches Cryptocurrency Services in Hong Kong By...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy