Labriego was assassinated in the Serranía del Perijá

In the foothills of the Serranía del Perijá, a farmer identified as Adinael Ortiz, 49 years old, was killed with several gunshot wounds.

The crime happened this Friday afternoon, according to residents of the area to the authorities, at the time of reporting the facts.

In this way it was learned that armed individuals arrived at the victim’s farm, who without saying a word fired at him.

Ortiz was left lifeless outside his home.

The Police indicated that an investigation was opened mainly with interviews with witnesses of the events that lead to finding those responsible.

