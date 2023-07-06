Let’s evaluate the councilors of Cali

In a city like ours, the beautiful and beloved Santiago de Cali, which is going through so many needs, challenges and challenges, it is necessary for the Cali Councilors to assume an active role in the development of the functions granted to them by the Constitution. Politics and especially its constituents.

We cannot forget that it is the function of the Municipal or District Councils to exercise control over the Administration (MAYOR’S OFFICE), and therefore it is co-responsible for the actions of the Mayor’s Office.

According to Cali Visible, an observatory of the Javeriana University, which exercises social control over the actions of the Public Corporations: Council of Santiago de Cali and Assembly of Valle del Cauca, in its bulletin Vol. 8, No 1 of the year 2023, we can highlight the following data:

– The Councilors who held the most political control debates in the first session of 2023 are Tania Fernández Sánchez from the U Party and Alexandra Hernández from the Radical Change Party.

– 6 councilors did not present any proposal for political control.

– The Councilors, Tania Fernández, Alexandra Hernández, Juan Martin Bravo and Fernando Tamayo managed to get the Corporation to approve their projects according to

Without a doubt, this valuable information should be constantly consulted by citizens to have arguments that allow us to decide which candidate to choose, as in the case of the next local elections to be held next October.

We have the information at a click, do not hesitate and look for the management of the different candidates and pre-candidates for Councils, Assemblies, Mayors and Governors.

Moving through Colombia!!!

