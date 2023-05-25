Liu Weihua: Improving the quality of sewage treatment to ensure stable and up-to-standard discharge_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Network

Yongzhou Daily News (Reporter Li Li) On May 24, Liu Weihua, the deputy mayor, went to Lengshuitan District to investigate the operation of township sewage treatment facilities, emphasizing that it is necessary to focus on the target tasks, improve the quality of sewage treatment, and ensure stable and up-to-standard discharge.

Liu Weihua and his entourage went to Huangyangsi Town and Shanglingqiao Town to inspect the construction and operation of sewage treatment facilities and the construction of sewage pipe network in the scope of sewage. Deal with the problems existing in the operation process and conduct on-site communication.

Liu Weihua emphasized that water pollution control is a major livelihood project related to economic and social development and the vital interests of the people. Township sewage treatment plants play a very important role in improving the living environment and ecological environment in rural areas. It is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China , coordinate the layout of rural infrastructure and public services, and accelerate the construction of projects. It is necessary to adapt measures to local conditions, combine the size of townships and population status, and scientifically determine the sewage treatment model so that input and output are directly proportional. Relevant departments should plan ahead, make overall plans, strengthen technical supervision, strengthen business guidance, promote standardized and efficient operation of sewage treatment plants, further promote sewage discharge standards, and ensure continuous improvement of urban and rural water environment quality in our city.

Later, Liu Weihua also investigated the rural revitalization work in the East Village of Shanglingqiao Town.