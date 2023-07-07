Lucas Gnecco will be remembered for his works and good deeds

This Friday afternoon, unfortunate news surprised the Cesarenses due to the death of the former governor, Lucas Segundo Gnecco Cerchiaro, at the age of 81, as a result of some heart problems that kept him under strict medical surveillance at the Pablo Tobón Uribe Hospital in Medellín, in the capital of Antioquia.

“Today the cycle of a person very dear to everyone in Cesar closes. God have in his Holy Glory the former Governor Lucas Gnecco Cerchiaro, remembered as one of the best governors in his two terms of government ”, was the message sent by the Del Cesar Governorate on social networks, confirming the death.

Lucas Gnecco was governor of Cesar in the periods 1992-1995 and 1998-2000. He is the father of congressman José Alfredo Gnecco and Valledupar councilor José Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Gnecco.

Similarly, he was a councilor for the municipality of La Paz (Cesar), deputy and representative to the Chamber for the department of Cesar. He was the creator of the Popular Liberal Organized Group.

OF GUAJIRO ORIGIN, BUT HIS FIGHT WAS IN CESAR

Lucas Gnecco was born in Maicao, La Guajira, in the year 1942, he was the eldest of the Gnecco Cerchar brothers. His political career was developed in the department of Cesar, a territory that he adopted and for which he fought from different political arenas.

He was the first popularly elected governor that Cesar had for the period 1992-1995, after defeating the conservative leader Alfonso Campo Soto. He ran on behalf of the Liberal party and received the support of traditional forces and political movements such as Pepe Castro, mayor of Valledupar at the time, and former senator Alfonso Cotes Araújo, congressman Álvaro Araújo Noguera and former Comptroller General Aníbal Martínez Zuleta.

Due to his good management, he was elected again for the period 1998-2000, after a close contest in which he surpassed Consuelo Araujonoguera.

This period could not be completed by ‘Luquita’, as his family affectionately called him, since the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice sentenced him to 42 months in prison for constraining the voter. The rest of the mandate was left in the hands of Cesar Gustavo Solano and Rafael Bolaños.

What must be highlighted is that among his qualities, his roots towards this land and his willingness to serve for the development of the region stand out. For some time he had retired from political life, however, he had important followers, to whom he did not deny good advice.

REACTIONS

Various reactions have caused the death of someone who always stood out as a leader within the political sphere. His helpful gift marked the legacy that today is replicated by his family generations.

The former governor of Cesar, Luis Alberto Monsalvo Gnecco, wrote on his Instagram account: “Your example has been an engine, your career the benchmark and your angel, the light. You took the first step in political life, with two great governments, and I was born to continue with this responsibility. You are at the top, for you, reaching God is easier.

The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, expressed: “A hug of strength at this time to family and friends for the sensitive death of the former governor of Cesar Lucas Gnecco Cerchiario. My condolences to the First Lady of the Department, @cmgnecco, Senator @JoseAlfreGnecco and Councilor @LaloGnecco”.

“One of our leaders most remembered for his works and good deeds is Lucas Gnecco. Today he abandoned us, but his legacy remains in Cesar’s politics. My solidarity with all his relatives ”, expressed the deputy of the Cesar Assembly, Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez.

For his part, Valledupar councilor Luis Fernando Quintero wrote on his Twitter account “Accompanying the entire Gnecco family with a heartfelt hug for the loss of former Governor Lucas Segundo Gnecco Cerchar. My deepest condolences. @LaloGnecco, Eddi, Eliana, Xilena, José Amiro, @JoseAlfreGnecco”.

Funeral services will be held in Valledupar this weekend.

