Lucky numbers in last night’s Mega Millions drawing

The Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $355 Million

The most recent Mega Millions drawing on Friday, December 1, saw a jackpot of $355 million put into play, with a cash purse of $165.1 million. Despite this substantial prize, no one managed to claim the jackpot, meaning that the upcoming draw on Tuesday, December 5, is set to offer an even bigger prize.

The winning numbers drawn for the December 1st drawing were 12, 47, 49, 52, and 65, with the Mega Ball being 12. Additionally, the Megaplier multiplier was 4X, offering players the chance to multiply their winnings by up to four times.

Participating in the Mega Millions drawing is inexpensive, with each line costing just $2.00 USD. Players must choose six numbers from two separate groups: five numbers between 1 and 70, drawn with white balls, and one number between 1 and 25, drawn with a golden Mega Ball. Alternatively, players can opt for the Easy Pick/Quick Pick option, where a computer randomly selects the numbers.

The jackpot for each Mega Millions drawing is determined by ticket sales, and there are nine ways to win a prize, ranging from the jackpot to a refund of the purchased ticket. Players can include additional game options, such as the Megaplier, which increases the cost of the ticket to $3.00 USD.

The Megaplier allows players to multiply their prize by the number drawn on the special ball, up to a maximum of 10 times. There are also other game options available for an additional cost.

While buying tickets online may be more expensive than purchasing them in a store, it offers the advantage of participating from anywhere in the world.

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, more and more people are expected to participate in the next drawing in hopes of claiming the massive prize.

Share this: Facebook

X

