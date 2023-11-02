Luis Díaz’s father in the hands of the ELN

The player’s mother was released, but his father remains in the hands of the kidnappers.

Through a statement, the Government’s peace delegation that participates in the dialogues with the National Liberation Army (ELN) confirmed that Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the Liverpool player, Luis Díaz, is in the power of the rebel group.

“Today we have had official knowledge that the kidnapping carried out on October 28, in Barrancas, department of La Guajira, of which Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, father and mother of the soccer player Luis Fernando Díaz, were victims Marulanda, was perpetrated by a unit belonging to the ELN,” says the statement issued by the Government.

The player’s mother was released at 9:00 p.m., but his father remains in the hands of his kidnappers after five days. It should be noted that the kidnapping occurred last Saturday at 5:10 in the afternoon in Barrancas, department of La Guajira, while the couple was at a gas station. Two armed men arrived at the scene, intercepted them and forced them onto a motorcycle.

Consequently, the Government’s chief negotiator with the ELN, Otty Patiño, showed solidarity with the player and through the document stated: “As a delegation of the National Government for peace talks with the ELN, we express all our solidarity with Luis Diaz, his family, with the entire country and with the millions of followers of the player in the world.”

Likewise, Patiño demanded that the armed group release Luis Díaz’s father. “We remind the ELN that kidnapping is a criminal practice, violative of International Humanitarian Law, and that it is their duty in the development of the current peace process, not only to stop carrying it out, but also to eliminate it forever,” indicated the delegation.

According to the peace delegation, the ELN had breached the ceasefire agreed between the parties on August 3. For this reason, it will take this event to the Monitoring Mechanism.

“Our delegation will present this case to the current Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, and will carry out all necessary actions to achieve the immediate release and guarantee of the life and integrity of Mr. Díaz,” concludes the service.

#Communiqué 🚨 | The delegation of the National Government at the Peace Dialogue Table with the National Liberation Army, ELN, informs public opinion that: pic.twitter.com/XPiAMBy0on — High Commissioner Paz (@ComisionadoPaz) November 2, 2023

On the other hand, Colombian authorities are offering a reward of 200 million pesos for information leading to the release of Luis Manuel Díaz.

