The Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena and the University of Magdalena will promote the ‘Magdalena Tierra de Agricultores’ fairs, in order to promote the marketing and promotion of products from the field. This year the strategy will reach 11 municipalities of the Department to continue supporting producers and developing their capacities in Science, Technology and Innovation.

In these fairs developed through the project ‘Ecommerce’33 associations and more than 200 agricultural producers that will be benefited, allowing them to expose their crops to the communities of Magdalena. Within the framework of the project, also producers participate in business strengthening training and soft skills workshops to develop their commercial and business knowledge.

This fair will continue to recognize the work of the peasants of Magdalena and will help them to continue strengthening their products.

“We return to the municipalities with the ‘Magdalena Tierra de Agricultores’ fair, and we are very happy because it is an initiative that brings us closer to the farmers of the countryside and the families of Magdalena who have found in this project an option to purchase products without intermediariesFresh, quality food at fair prices. A chance for you producers receive the training they need and their productive activities be more efficient, also managing to optimize logistics chains”; added the executive president of the Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Silvia Elena Medina Romero.

Fair schedule

The first fair was held in the municipality of El Piñón on January 28, the second will take place in Ciénaga on February 11, then it will be held in the Banana Zone on February 25. On March 11 the fair arrives in Plato and on the 25th in Ariguaní. On April 15, 29 and 30, it will take place in the municipalities of Santa Ana, San Sebastián and Guamal, respectively. Later, it will arrive in Pivijay on May 20 and return to El Piñón on the 21st of the same month. On June 3, the turn will be for Sitio Nuevo. Finally, will arrive in the city of Santa Marta on June 10.



The project makes it possible to permanently train farmers so that they can strengthen themselves at an industrial, commercial and business level.

Simultaneously with this financed agricultural fair for National System of Royalties and Minciencies, Two business roundtables will be held to connect producers with businessmen and generate future purchasing processes. Additionally, it will present institutional offer of the Chamber of Commerce and will be accompanied by allied entities.

Finally, the invitation is for the communities of these 11 municipalities to schedule to participate in the fairs, buy farm products and enjoy a space for family integration and recreation.