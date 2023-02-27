In the municipality of Codazzi, a man asks not to be evicted from a property that he bought more than 8 years ago and that now the former owners of the land have claimed to be the owners.

This is Dexter Hernández Manosalva, who built a house in Carrera 6 number 16-86 in the Sena de Codazzi neighborhood.

The affected person said that for this February 28 at 9 in the morning the eviction is scheduled by the Municipal Police Inspectorate, despite the fact that he has exhausted different legal resources to avoid reaching this point.

Hernández Manosalva reported that in 2014 he bought the lot from Rafael Antonio Bello, who owned the property, since it was owned by the municipality.

A year later, the municipal administration awarded it through resolution 088 of April 16, 2015.

“I built a house, but I didn’t get a deed on the lot because I no longer had resources, since then I’ve lived there with my wife and children for 8 years,” Hernández said.

His Via Crucis began in 2019 when a grandson of Rafael Antonio Bello requested the Mayor’s Office to award him the lot through a request, but at this time it was denied under the administration of former mayor Luis Vladimir Peñaloza.

Two years later, in 2021, this person again requests the award of the property before the Mayor’s Office, now headed by Omar Benjumea.

“When I found out about all this, I filed a request not to process what would be a new resolution in favor of whoever wanted the property, but I did not have a favorable response and they give a resolution to Luis Felipe Lagos and with this he registers in Public Instruments and They take deeds from the property,” said Hernández Manosalva.

After that, he continued to carry out procedures at the Mayor’s Office and on two occasions in this legal dispute he agreed with Dexter Hernández Manosalva, but for his part, Public Instruments did not, considering that the municipal administration was no longer the owner of the property.

Finally, the other party initiated legal proceedings before the Codazzi First Criminal Court, which ruled against Hernández Manosalva to be evicted.

However, Hernández maintains that he acted transparently and that 8 years ago he did buy the lot, which is why he calls on the authorities to study the case in depth and not be evicted.

Faced with this case, Codazzi’s Secretary of Government, Víctor Espinoza, indicated that he is in the process of joining in his office, but that he will go in to review the process in depth.

