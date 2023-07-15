Man kills his own mother for ‘money’, confesses to the crime and shows no remorse

In Peru, a case of femicide has shaken society due to its brutality and the circumstances surrounding it. Carolina, a 16-year-old girl who was pregnant, was the victim of this horrendous crime perpetrated by her boyfriend and father of the baby she was expecting.

The tragedy began on June 22, when the disappearance of the teenager was reported. The victim’s mother recounted that Carolina left home that day and never returned, which led her to undertake a desperate search. The mother revealed to the authorities that her daughter had been in a relationship for months with Jonathan Molina Cassani, a 20-year-old man, which led the authorities to investigate that line.

Despite intense search efforts, the days passed without any trace of the young woman. However, everything changed on Saturday, July 8, when the residents of the La Campiña Viña Zegarra human settlement, in the Characato district, alerted to a constant fetid odor coming from an abandoned property. Intrigued, they approached the place and were horrified to discover a mutilated leg in a silo, which led them to notify the authorities. Subsequently, the rest of the parts of the teenager’s body were found in the same place.

The forensic investigation revealed that the victim’s body had been sectioned into six parts and that he had died from multiple stab wounds, one of which punctured his lungs. In addition, it was discovered that Carolina had been subjected to torture before her death. A detail that has terrified society and that is being investigated by the police is that the young woman was pregnant; The skeletal remains of a fetus were found in her vaginal cavity, leading to the suspicion that her partner forced her to undergo an abortion before murdering her.

The authorities reported that the victim had been dead for approximately two weeks, and the state of the corpse was such that it was necessary to hydrate the fingers to obtain his fingerprints and carry out the identification tests. In addition, a genetic confrontation test was carried out to confirm the identity of the young woman.

It has been revealed that the land where the remains of the adolescent were found is owned by the mother of the alleged femicide, for which she has been questioned by the authorities. Jonathan, Carolina’s boyfriend, has confessed to the crime, alleging that he attacked the teenager because of her constant claims for her alleged infidelity. In addition, he admitted to having assaulted her continuously.

The Public Ministry of Peru will request a preventive detention order for nine months against Jonathan for the crime of femicide, since it has been proven that he murdered his 16-year-old partner on June 25.

Maura Jiménez, mother of the victim, has requested the maximum sanction for the person responsible for the death of her daughter. She revealed that Carolina had confessed to her that her boyfriend subjected her to violence, although they never reported her attacks to the authorities. This tragic story once again highlights the urgency of addressing and preventing gender-based violence in Peruvian society.

