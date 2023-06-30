Man took his own life in a hotel room in Villanueva

A new case of suicide was presented in Casanare, the unfortunate event occurred in a hotel in the municipality of Villanueva this Friday morning.

It was learned that the police responded to the call after hotel personnel entered the room to clean and found the man suspended by his neck with a sheet that he tied to the base of the television.

The man who made the decision to take his own life was identified as Jorge Alexander Barrera Martínez, a native of the city of Bogotá.

Judicial Police carried out the technical inspection of the corpse, for now the reasons that led him to commit suicide are unknown.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

