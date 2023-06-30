Home » Man took his own life in a hotel room in Villanueva
News

Man took his own life in a hotel room in Villanueva

by admin
Man took his own life in a hotel room in Villanueva

A new case of suicide was presented in Casanare, the unfortunate event occurred in a hotel in the municipality of Villanueva this Friday morning.

It was learned that the police responded to the call after hotel personnel entered the room to clean and found the man suspended by his neck with a sheet that he tied to the base of the television.

The man who made the decision to take his own life was identified as Jorge Alexander Barrera Martínez, a native of the city of Bogotá.

Judicial Police carried out the technical inspection of the corpse, for now the reasons that led him to commit suicide are unknown.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Industry insiders behind Chen Chunhua's resignation as a professor at Peking University: training prices are inflated – People – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Achievements of the Communist Party of China Celebrating...

Clan crime: Lebanese and Syrian families apparently make...

Action of security forces in Khyber, one terrorist...

209 claims for damages against corona vaccine manufacturers

Controversial Laws Set to Take Effect in Florida...

2023 China-ASEAN Import and Export Fair: Deepening ASEAN...

They will hold a conversation about ‘El vallenato...

“If I really love you, your life will...

Peta offers reward for killed lynx in Jützerbach

Bancamiga sixth best company to work for

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy