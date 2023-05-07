Home » Man was murdered in the middle of a case of intolerance in Orocué
News

Man was murdered in the middle of a case of intolerance in Orocué

by admin
Man was murdered in the middle of a case of intolerance in Orocué

At 2:20 in the morning of this Sunday, May 7, a case of intolerance was registered in the main park of Orocué, where a person was murdered.

According to the Police, this violent death is apparently the result of a case of intolerance, it was learned that two young people had differences and started a fight on public roads, where one used a knife to inflict fatal injuries on the other,

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Neyder Vargas Romero, who worked in the fields. After being injured, he was transferred to the La Candelaria Health Center, where he died shortly after.

The alleged murderer known as alias “Cucacuy”, fled the scene but was captured by uniformed officers on duty. This subject, who has a record in the Accusatory Oral Criminal System for the crime of theft, was left at the disposal of the authorities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Monterrey and Tauramena elected unique candidates for the Departmental Assembly

You may also like

Everyone’s Metro – La Hora newspaper

The administration of Martín Sánchez was insensitive, treacherous...

People May 8, 2023 | SN.at

Health Foundation celebrates International Celiac Day

Petro received support for his Total Peace from...

Climate protectors are calling for an earlier exit...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

After the raid in NRW: why does the...

Libertad and Paranaense meet at Defensores

Great Hostile Zone special: relive all chapters

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy