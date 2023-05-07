Man was murdered in the middle of a case of intolerance in Orocué

At 2:20 in the morning of this Sunday, May 7, a case of intolerance was registered in the main park of Orocué, where a person was murdered.

According to the Police, this violent death is apparently the result of a case of intolerance, it was learned that two young people had differences and started a fight on public roads, where one used a knife to inflict fatal injuries on the other,

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Neyder Vargas Romero, who worked in the fields. After being injured, he was transferred to the La Candelaria Health Center, where he died shortly after.

The alleged murderer known as alias “Cucacuy”, fled the scene but was captured by uniformed officers on duty. This subject, who has a record in the Accusatory Oral Criminal System for the crime of theft, was left at the disposal of the authorities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

