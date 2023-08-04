Mansur Yavaş announced: All eligible retirees will be able to apply

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş announced that all retired citizens who meet the conditions can apply to the municipality to benefit from social assistance. Mansur Yavaş, who made a statement on his social media account, said, “Municipalism, which puts people first, is about being on the side of those who are in trouble. There was no improvement in the conditions of our retirees. Therefore, all our retired citizens who meet the conditions can apply to our municipality to benefit from social assistance. Application; https://socialhizmetler.ankara.bel.tr” he said.

