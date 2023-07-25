Home » Marína Gálisová: Post-national nationalist Andrej Danko (in partnership with Viktor Orbán) | Opinions | .a week
Marína Gálisová: Post-national nationalist Andrej Danko (in partnership with Viktor Orbán)

Marína Gálisová: Post-national nationalist Andrej Danko (in partnership with Viktor Orbán)

Viktor Orbán spoke about “breakaway territories” at the festival of the Hungarian minority in Romania, and by that he meant Slovakia. This put Andrej Danek in a precarious situation, because the Slovak national leader should probably speak up about it. And so that it wouldn’t be said that Danko would pass over Orbán’s unheard-of words in silence, he mumbled something about words and emotions, which, according to him, should not happen to an experienced politician like Orbán.

I don’t know how many Slovak nationalists remember the rampages of Moric or Slota. But I, who was always disgusted by Slovak nationalism, dull undertones parodying patriotism, I remember them. And I wonder where today’s nationalists have worked it out. Viktor Orbán basically curses himself with felvidék here, and they just mutter something pro forma into a cocktail?

