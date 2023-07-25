Marína Gálisová: Post-national nationalist Andrej Danko (in partnership with Viktor Orbán) | Opinions | .a week

Viktor Orbán spoke about “breakaway territories” at the festival of the Hungarian minority in Romania, and by that he meant Slovakia. This put Andrej Danek in a precarious situation, because the Slovak national leader should probably speak up about it. And so that it wouldn’t be said that Danko would pass over Orbán’s unheard-of words in silence, he mumbled something about words and emotions, which, according to him, should not happen to an experienced politician like Orbán.

I don’t know how many Slovak nationalists remember the rampages of Moric or Slota. But I, who was always disgusted by Slovak nationalism, dull undertones parodying patriotism, I remember them. And I wonder where today’s nationalists have worked it out. Viktor Orbán basically curses himself with felvidék here, and they just mutter something pro forma into a cocktail?

