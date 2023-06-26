Marína Gálisová: Russia — unlimited possibilities of fall | Opinions | .a week

ever since Prigozhin began criticizing the Kremlin for waging war, rational people could not help but ask: How is this possible? In a country where you will be sent to prison for simply stating that Putin is not conducting a special operation but a war in Ukraine, does Prigozhin make videos where he not only talks about the war, but swears profanity at Putin, Defense Minister Shoigu, or Supreme Commander Gerasimov? And won’t it fall out of the window?

On Saturday, there were two possible answers to this question.

The first one was: Prigozhin has not fallen out of the window until now because his whole activity is actually a theater directed by Putin.

The second read: Prigozhin has not fallen out of the window until now because his entire operation is supported by some very powerful group in the Russian secret services, armed forces and among the oligarchs.

And both answers were rationally conceivable.

The first is because Putin and Prigozhin are masters of trolling. In his career, Prigozhin owned troll factories that faithfully served Putin, producing myths and hoaxes and fake facts from the invention of the world – sorry, from the invention of Putin and Prigozhin. It was therefore not at all improbable that these Prigozhin shouts towards the Ministry of Defense, the Russian army and the Kremlin were directed by Putin.

Why would it be for Putin? In communist Czechoslovakia, the ruling communist party, which controlled all areas of life, cultivated a fake opposition (parties on the “National Front candidate”). It created the appearance of “democracy” – that’s what the papals called the dreaded animal beyond the borders of the Soviet bloc. And at the same time, it provided non-communist-oriented people with a certain opportunity to realize themselves politically, but within the system. No one in these parties could actually realize themselves by preparing a regime change. If he tried, the leading force immediately cracked down hard. It is no coincidence that the real change of the regime finally came from an environment outside of politics – the political environment was controlled, suffocated and suffocated by the communists.

