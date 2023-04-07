Home News Market survey notice for the assignment of the graphic design, editing/layout, printing and shipping service of editorial products
Created on: April 6, 2023

It’s online a Market research notice for the identification of the economic operators to be invited to the negotiated procedure pursuant to art. 63, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no. 50/2016 in application of the art. 1, paragraph 2, letter b) of law no. 120/2020, to be completed through RDO on the MePA, for the assignment of the graphic design, editing/layout, printing and shipping service of Formez PA editorial products.

Expressions of interest must be sent by pec no later than 1.00 pm on April 21, 2023.

Attachment A – Application form for expression of interest

