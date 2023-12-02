Matteo Tamburini is the new creative director of Tod’s

Tod’s has new creative leadership. After the passing of Walter Chiapponinow switched to the style of Blumarinethe Italian group has announced the appointment of Matteo Tamburini as the new creative director for the women’s and men’s collections of the Tod’s brand.

The designer will debut together with the brand in February with the presentation of the autumn/winter 2024-25 women’s collection, during the next Milan fashion week.

“Matteo Tamburini is a talented creative – he commented Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the group -. His modern vision of high quality and Italian lifestyle will certainly bring added value to our brand. Tamburini will coordinate a style office made up of people with great experience and great sensitivity for everything relating to the world of luxury”.

The designer adds: “I am honored and excited to become part of the Tod’s family and a brand that is closely linked to my origins and my memories. I recognize myself in the values ​​of the brand and in the continuous search for high quality and style followed to date and I can’t wait to be able to give my contribution.”

Born in Urbino in 1982, Tamburini entered the world of fashion at the beginning of the 2000s, after studying fashion and design, working for some of the major luxury brands, including his latest experience in Bottega Veneta dal 2017.

