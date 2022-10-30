Home News Mazzè, ultralight, crashes near the airfield, injured the 24-year-old pilot
Mazzè Tragedy touched on Saturday 29 at 4.30 pm in the hamlet of Mazzè. A two-seater ultralight crashed during take off a few hundred meters from the Il Falco flight school. The pilot managed to avoid ending up with the aircraft on provincial 90, at that intensely busy hour.

The ultralight overturned in a freshly plowed field. The cockpit fell apart and the pilot was injured. After the first treatments on the spot by the 118 staff, she was taken with the helicopter rescue to the CTO. The co-pilot was slightly injured and was taken to the emergency room of the Chivasso hospital.

The ultralight had left Biella and stopped for a stop at the Mazzè airfield. The exact dynamics are being reconstructed and are entrusted to the Caluso carabinieri. The aircraft was made safe by the Ivrea fire brigade.

