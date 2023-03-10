Hainan Daily, Beijing, March 9th (special correspondent Liu Cao) On March 8th, members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference who attended the first meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference participated in group meetings in their respective sectors to discuss the work report of the Supreme People’s Court, Work Report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Li Rongcan, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Hainan and chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, participated in the discussion.

Li Rongcan said that the two reports run through Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law. The summarizing work seeks truth from facts and the planning work is clear. They are good reports that are both politically advanced and full of the spirit of the rule of law, respond to the concerns of the people, and demonstrate fairness and justice. I fully agree with them. He said that in the past five years, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate have unswervingly adhered to the party’s absolute leadership over judicial work, unswervingly followed the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, and played a vital role in punishing corruption, eradicating gangsters, preventing financial risks, Precise efforts have been made to protect the ecological environment, take a clear stand and take the initiative to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the masses, and have made positive contributions to the high-quality economic and social development, fully demonstrating the people-oriented concept and the purpose of judiciary for the people. Li Rongcan pointed out that in recent years, with the strong support of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Hainan’s legal inspection has made great progress, creating a good legal environment for the vigorous development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. At present, the operation of the Hainan Free Trade Port has entered a critical period. It is recommended that the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate continue to strengthen their care and guidance for the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port and Hainan’s legal inspection work, and support Hainan in the reform of the judicial system, international judicial cooperation, Actively explore aspects such as optimizing the business environment to help Hainan accelerate the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics with world influence. The Hainan CPPCC will also play the role of a special consultative body of the CPPCC, and will focus on building a free trade port that is safe, ruled by law, civilized and harmonious.











