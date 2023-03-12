it is already clear that appointed Prime Minister Eduard Heger will enter the history of Slovakia. Above all, thanks to him, the OĽaNO party was ranked among the most successful political parties in Slovakia. In total, she won the post of prime minister three times. Which is not customary here.

For the first time, Igor Matovič became the prime minister for OĽaNO, after whom Eduard Heger received the mandate to lead the government twice. So far, few people have achieved similar success. Specifically, only the parties Smer, SDKÚ and (theoretically) HZDS. But while it took them an incredibly long time, at least 10 years, OĽaNO managed to do it much more efficiently. Three years were enough, and our election period is not over yet.