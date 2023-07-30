Microenterprises: How to maintain sales in the summer? – Smart Environment

Summer can be a slow sales season for certain businesses, as traffic drops and fewer purchases are made. This is because people change their usual expenses this season and focus on vacations, playing sports or any other activity related to rest and leisure. For this reason, it is important that companies prepare for the lean times and implement some strategies to keep sales afloat.

“Regardless of the type of business, whether it is a physical or online store or both, it is very common for most services or products to suffer a drop in sales during this season, with few exceptions, but this does not mean that we can reverse its effects, On the contrary, this season should be used to plan actions that help stop the decline, and take advantage of less work time to organize short-term campaigns”, recommends Esteban Correa, Sales Assistant Manager of Andalusia.

In this context, as part of the advice that Andalusia provides to micro-enterprises, it shares 8 tips to maintain sales in summer:

Plan ahead: The basis for the summer not being a catastrophe for the business is to know its movement in depth, “something called seasonal fluctuations, that is, on some occasions the high trends in demand for some products can be easily anticipated”, affirms the Andalusian expert. The most advisable thing is to project the results based on the data of the previous summer and if the business is new, to investigate the behavior of the market is the best option. Reserve a capital fund for times of low sales: The ideal is to manage finances in such a way that it is possible to cover monthly expenses and reserve a small fund each month to cover any type of emergency. Join the sales: The price factor is decisive in sales during this season, so it is advisable to take advantage of the period and offer attractive discounts, since it is better to sell a lot at good prices, than to sell little at high prices. Sales strategies can be accompanied with payment facilities, interest-free financing, grace months, etc. Reformulate the business: Ask yourself if the business offer can be adapted to the seasonal needs of customers and consider options. For example, offering benefits to consumers such as a discount on their second purchase or giving a summer gift. Generate alliances: Entering into agreements with businesses that are doing well in summer and offering additional services to customers is also a good option. Who is not going to find a discount in a tourist destination attractive, or much better, the raffle for a stay for purchases in these months? Take advantage of the low season to innovate: Summer should be the time to try new and different things in business, implementing new technological or financial tools to optimize sales, venturing into or promoting advertising on social networks, and even training for new challenges. Differentiate yourself from the competition: This is the time to add something different, new, it is not only about differentiating the products, but also about offering added value in small details that can be very valuable to customers. Interact with customers: Strengthen relationships with customers, how about running a contest? such as offering special discounts for people who refer new customers.

Summer is also a great opportunity to reinvent yourself, so by following these tips, this holiday season will surely be different.

Andalusia Cooperative Press Contact

Taktikee Communication Consultants

Gabriela Montenegro / Cristina Cacuango

[email protected] / [email protected]

Mobile: 0997 187 320

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

