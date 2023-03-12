Thirty migrants missing and 17 people rescued. This is the toll of the shipwreck that took place today in Libyan Sar waters according to reports from the Italian Coast Guard.

The search operations for the missing migrants continue with the help of the merchant ships present in the area, explains the Coast Guard in a note, and with two more merchant ships that are reaching the search area and with the overflights of two Frontex aircraft assets.

“The rescue operation took place outside the Italian Sar area of ​​responsibility recording the inactivity of the other National Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centers concerned by area”.

The survivors, who were aboard the boat that would later capsize, are “been rescued by a merchant ship“. This is what Alarm Phone says in a new tweet about the boat with 47 migrants on board adrift in the waters off Libya. “After the sinking with many dead, we fear that the survivors, who saw their friends die before being rescued by a merchant ship, they will be forced to go to Libya or Tunisia where inhumane conditions await them. We ask that all survivors be taken to a safe place in Europe,” the message appeared on the Alarm Phone twitter profile.

‘You must never exploit what happens”. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani speaking with journalists before a Leonardo conference in Tel Aviv. ”I am convinced, knowing the Coast Guard, the Italian Navy and the Guardia di Finanza, that these men of the sea never leave anyone without help”. The minister then added that he believes that ”we must always carry out a real analysis of what is happening and never exploit it because we are talking about human lives”. ”We are all committed to avoiding these tragedies in the Mediterranean”, he concluded.

According to the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans “a few days after the sinking of Cutro, we are facing a new dramatic case of non-assistance and delay in rescuing people in danger at sea”, reads the tweet. “Every possible effort should be made immediately to recover the missing and save their lives”, adds Mediterranea Saving.

In an Alarm Phone tweet in the morning, he said that people in distress on the boat from Libya called the NGO again. “More than 24 hours after our initial notice to authorities, they are exhausted and still at sea, battling wind and severe weather conditions. We urge authorities to coordinate a rescue as soon as possible and get people to safety in Italy!” .

During the night, the NGO – created by a network of activists to alert sea rescue – had tweeted about the boat adrift yesterday among the waves in the central Mediterranean: “We have lost contact with the 47 people and we are very “worry! The so-called Libyan coastguard told us that the Italian authorities would coordinate the rescue but they do not give any information. People must be rescued and brought to safety in Europe now”.

Alarm Phone yesterday said on Twitter that it had contacted a drifting boat with 47 migrants on board in the central Mediterranean, coming from Libya, signaling the need for immediate relief due to “extremely dangerous” weather conditions.