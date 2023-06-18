MIMIT, 12 million for the development agreement of the Ponte Reale farm in Ciorlano (CE)

Purchase of a new plant in Venafro (IS)

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearcleared the development agreement for the company Royal Bridge Farm of Ciorlano in the province of Caserta, specialized in the transformation of buffalo milk from an organic supply chain for the production of DOP and BIO buffalo mozzarella from Campania.

The agreement supports the purchase of a new factory in Venafro in the province of Isernia, in an abandoned area that will thus be recovered and redeveloped, where 4 new production lines for DOC buffalo mozzarella and other buffalo milk derivatives will be built and the lines for the production of cow’s milk derivatives will be financed in in order to optimize existing sales and distribution channels. In the new Venafro plant, a trigeneration system and innovative systems for recovering thermal energy from production waste and kinetic energy from the movement of liquids will also be created.

The total cost of the investment amounts to almost 31 million euros, of which MIMIT will finance more 12 millioncon non-repayable contribution.

Once the agreement is fully operational, it is estimated that there will be a positive impact on local employment by 25 work units by 2026.

The Minister’s signature will now be followed by the preliminary investigation and the signing of a development contract with Invitalia.