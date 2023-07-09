Home » MIMIT, circular issued for the modalities of the obligation to communicate fuel prices
by admin
Indicate more details after the comparison with the sector associations

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, in view of next August 1st, the date on which the obligation to display the average prices by the plant managers fuel distributionissued a circular to provide further clarifications on the implementation methods envisaged by the ministerial decree of 31 March 2023.

In detail, the specific communication, also on the basis of the discussions held in recent months with operators in the sector, the provisions of the decree in relation to the communication of prices to the Ministry and the display of billboards in distributors.

Clarifications were also provided regarding the transmission of data from the operator to the Ministry on the timing and methods of communicating prices (article 3) to the portal Observation of fuel prices.
The aggregate data (national for motorway distributors and regional for the others) will be made available online, in an open format, every morning in a dedicated section of the MIMIT website.

More information is provided on the next obligation to exhibit in vending machines and on the characteristics and methods for billboards, however leaving the operators freedom of positioning, within the limits of the highway code (article 7).

The circular contains clarifications on the subject of supervision and sanctions (article 8), specifying the cases in which exhibitors are exempt from updating the average price billboard.

