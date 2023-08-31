MIMIT, competition for the permanent hiring of 338 resources | Formez PA

Created on: August 31, 2023

It is online on the Portal inpa il public selection notice of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy for permanent employment 338 resources, distributed as follows:

90 administrative assistants (Code 01); 90 accounting administrative assistants (Code 02); 60 telecommunications technical assistant (Code 03); 40 computer assistant (Code 04); 38 technical assistant (Code 05); 10 specialist telecommunications assistant (Code 06); 10 specialized technical assistant (Code 07).

The application for participation must be sent exclusively electronically, authenticating with SPID/CIE/CNS/eIDAS, filling in the application format on the “inPA” Portal, available at the address https://www.inpa.gov.itsubject to registration of the candidate on the same Portal.

Applications must be submitted by the peremptory deadline of 29 September 2023.

Publication date:

Thursday, August 31st, 2023 – 10:35 am

