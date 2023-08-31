Home » MIMIT, competition for the permanent hiring of 338 resources
News

MIMIT, competition for the permanent hiring of 338 resources

by admin

MIMIT, competition for the permanent hiring of 338 resources | Formez PA

Home > News > MIMIT, competition for the permanent hiring of 338 resources

Created on: August 31, 2023

It is online on the Portal inpa il public selection notice of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy for permanent employment 338 resources, distributed as follows:

90 administrative assistants (Code 01); 90 accounting administrative assistants (Code 02); 60 telecommunications technical assistant (Code 03); 40 computer assistant (Code 04); 38 technical assistant (Code 05); 10 specialist telecommunications assistant (Code 06); 10 specialized technical assistant (Code 07).

The application for participation must be sent exclusively electronically, authenticating with SPID/CIE/CNS/eIDAS, filling in the application format on the “inPA” Portal, available at the address https://www.inpa.gov.itsubject to registration of the candidate on the same Portal.

Applications must be submitted by the peremptory deadline of 29 September 2023.

Go to inPA to apply
Go to Competitions and PA redevelopment
Go to the notice
Go to the FAQs

Publication date:

Thursday, August 31st, 2023 – 10:35 am

See also  Ford discusses mandatory vaccination for healthcare and educators with cabinet | Mandatory vaccination | Ontario

You may also like

Attack on the architectural heritage of the city...

Tropical Storm Idalia Leaves Trail of Devastation as...

The Colombian Armed Forces have new armored vehicles

Typhoon “Sula” Forces Class Suspension in Shenzhen: Impact...

Cybersecurity, cloud and AI: 7 US-UK companies acquired...

Finally, Kinshasa Lukunga results available

Tropical Storm José Forms in Atlantic, No Threat...

Findeter approved a $1 billion loan for energy...

Xi Jinping Writes Back to Encourage Students of...

400 million for companies in the South

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy