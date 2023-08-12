Home » Mimit, over 8 million euros for the revitalization of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona
News

Mimit, over 8 million euros for the revitalization of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona

by admin
Mimit, over 8 million euros for the revitalization of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona

Businesses: Mimit, over 8 million euros for the revitalization of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona

The site uses cookies to offer a better service. By continuing to browse, you accept their use.

Skip to main content
Go to the main menu
Go to the section menu
Go to the footer

Home Company News: Mimit, over 8 million euros for the revitalization of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona

Submission of grant applications from 14 September

Activated over 8 million euros of incentives to relaunch lcomplex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona through the implementation of entrepreneurial initiatives aimed at strengthening the local productive fabric, safeguarding workers and attracting new investments.

From 12 noon on 14/09/2023 to 12 noon on 18/10/2023 companies will be able to submit applications to request the concessions provided under the reform of law 181/89which aims to simplify and accelerate the procedures of this important industrial reconversion and redevelopment tool.

The desks for submitting applications will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

For more information

Return to top of page

See also  The International Olympic Committee praises the Beijing Winter Olympics: the innovative plan is worth promoting in the world-Western Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Heavy rains are forecast in the country from...

Bagadó: construction of the aqueduct and sewage system...

CCP Leader Xi Jinping’s Mysterious Absence Sparks Speculation...

Balochistan Assembly will be dissolved today

Texas Officials Ignored Warnings on Illegal Installation of...

London mayor puts city on alert for robberies...

Neustadt/Aisch | Nobody is allowed to drive anymore

Chief Minister Balochistan signed the advice to dissolve...

The new variant circulating in Colombia is the...

The Ministry of Public Security’s Theme Education: Deepening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy