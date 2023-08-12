Businesses: Mimit, over 8 million euros for the revitalization of the complex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona

Submission of grant applications from 14 September

Activated over 8 million euros of incentives to relaunch lcomplex industrial crisis area of ​​Savona through the implementation of entrepreneurial initiatives aimed at strengthening the local productive fabric, safeguarding workers and attracting new investments.

From 12 noon on 14/09/2023 to 12 noon on 18/10/2023 companies will be able to submit applications to request the concessions provided under the reform of law 181/89which aims to simplify and accelerate the procedures of this important industrial reconversion and redevelopment tool.

The desks for submitting applications will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

