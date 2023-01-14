Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe and his wife are accused of having abandoned their cleaning lady, when the latter was the victim of a traffic accident in the exercise of her profession.

237online.com reports this information.

The online newspaper reports the facts:

The named ONGOLO Marie Jeanne who claims to have been in the service of the Ngallè Bibehè couple as a cleaning lady since July 2021, was the victim of a traffic accident on August 14, 2022. The victim claims that at the time of the accident, she had been assigned by his employers. More exactly, she says, she kept the minister’s daughter company for the domestic errands.

According to her own account, it was aboard a Toyota brand car registered CE 686 HS, that she was with the couple’s daughter Ngallè Bibehè, her companion and the driver. Dame Ongolo survived with a fractured spine, and now finds herself a level 5 quadriplegic. According to her family, the poor housewife has received no treatment from her employers.

After investigations carried out by our colleagues from the newspaper “ Stars Magazine It emerges that the lady who was in the service of the above-mentioned couple, was a signatory of an employment contract with the Cameroonian Company of Urban Transport (SOCATUR), a company directed by the wife of Minister Ngallè Bibehè. The latter, through its communicators, claims to have regularly provided support for its employee. She goes further by claiming to have had her employee interned in a VIP room, while continuing to pay her salary regularly. According to her contacts, she says she is surprised and disappointed by what she describes as ingratitude on the part of her employee, as well as the family of the latter who, according to her relatives, opted for blackmail, threats and diffamation.

On the merits, we know, the misunderstanding would be caused by the fact that Dame Ongolo believes that her accident occurred while she was at work. It therefore requires benefiting from the treatment reserved for an employee in the event of an accident at work. And according to the regulations, this treatment goes well beyond the air-conditioned rooms and the princely treatment that his employer declares to have ensured him, not without some condescension and casualness. The victim specifies that she is not seeking the compassion of Mrs. Ngallè Bibehè, but rather respect for the laws in this area. She claims her rights. She has level 5 tetraplegia, with indelible scars.

The employer meanwhile is in the dilatory, avoiding to assume the work accident, not without and instead brandishing the staggering sums he would have spent for the care of the employee. The question now arises as to whether she is going to meet the obligations imposed on her by this poor housekeeper paralyzed by an accident while rendering service to the family of her employer? Social justice and respect for workers’ rights. This is what seems to be the problem of this case which challenges the administrative and judicial authorities, as well as the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.