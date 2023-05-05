Ministry of Security reports 68,294 “captured terrorists”

Data from the Ministry of Security released on Thursday ensure that the number of detainees in the country during the exception regimeimplemented by the government of the president Nayib Bukele as a measure to ‘combat’ gangs, exceeds the 68.000.

Security pointed out on Twitter that there are 68,294 “captured terrorists” since this measure was put into effect, which has been in force for more than a year.

According to the government entity, the security elements have seized some 2,700 firearms, 3,614 automobiles, and more than 16,500 cell phones.

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatororecently assured in an interview with journalists that the Security forces do a “responsible job” in the context of the emergency regime, which has already been in force for a year in the country, “attached to the rule of law” and “to the laws ”.

For his part, the United States ambassador to El Salvador, William Duncan, said Wednesday at a press conference that he “respects” the security measures implemented in the country against gangs and said he is “very aware of the damage” committed. by such groups in the “course of 30 or 40 years”.

“I want to be respectful of the measures that are being implemented, but at the same time I want to say that a criminal justice system has to respect due process of law and we will always advocate for that,” said the diplomat.