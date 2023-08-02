More than 1.5 degrees of global warming will not lead to the end of the world

New head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) explains:

The new head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Jim Skea, has rejected the end-of-the-world horror scenarios. So far it has been rumored that 1.5 degrees is a tipping point that would throw the world into chaos.

Published: 08/01/2023

The earth will probably soon have warmed up to 1.5 degrees. So far, the so-called climate protectors have described this mark as a tipping point. After that, the earth will change so drastically that there is a risk that humanity will die out.

Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer from “Fridays For Future” (FFF) and Carla Hinrichs from the “Last Generation” had always spoken of these tipping points and painted the worst scenarios on the wall.

Now the head of the association that they have always referred to is contradicting themselves. The new head of the IPCC, Jim Skea, declared that at 1.5 degrees and above there is still no “existential threat” to humanity. [siehe Bericht BILD-Zeitung].

The Federal Ministry for the Environment under the Greens Steffi Lemke reacted tacitly. They want to stick to the Paris Agreement, it says succinctly.

