Home » More than 170 military and police personnel deployed in four Maturín parishes
News

More than 170 military and police personnel deployed in four Maturín parishes

by admin
More than 170 military and police personnel deployed in four Maturín parishes

The operation will be carried out in Maturín this weekend with the participation of the GNB, PNB, Polimonagas, Polimaturín and Cicpc

More than 170 military and police officers were deployed in four Maturín parishes this weekend

More than 170 military and police personnel deployed a new citizen security operation this weekend, for the care of four parishes in the Maturín municipality.

This was reported in the El Rosillo sector by Major General (FANB) Ernesto Edmundo Pérez Mota, commander of the Integral Defense Operational Zone No. 52 (Zodi Monagas) who was accompanied by the Secretary of Popular Power for Prevention and Citizen Security, Colonel (FANB) Eduardo Alberto Almérida Padrón, together with commanders and military and police directors of the entity.

General Pérez Mota explained that officials from the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Bolivarian National Police (PNB), Polimonagas, Polimaturín and the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) participate in this device.

He also indicated that this operation will be carried out in the Peace Quadrants of Las Cocuizas, La Pica, San Simón and Alto de Los Godos, with the support of 14 radio patrol units and 45 motorcycles.

“This weekend we will deploy more than 170 military and police personnel in 14 radio patrol units and 45 motorcycles to care for the Las Cocuizas, La Pica, San Simón and Alto de Los Godos parishes in the Maturín municipality, following the instructions of our president Nicolás Ripe Moors; the Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Chief Admiral Remigio Ceballos Ichaso; and our governor, Ernesto Luna»said.

The military chief stressed that they will guarantee the peace and security of the Monaguenses and will act against criminal organizations in the region.

See also  Opening in Libreville of "One Forest Summit 2023" - TOGOTOPNEWS

“We will continue to act against all structured organized crime groups that threaten peace, tranquility and the free exercise of citizen rights here in Monagas state”.

More than 170 military and police personnel deployed in four parishes of Maturin laverdaddemonagas.com photo1683415684
More than 170 military and police personnel deployed in four parishes of Maturin laverdaddemonagas.com photo1683415693

Also read: Bus caught fire on Avenida Juncal de Maturín

You may also like

Wang Weizhong went to the Beijiang embankment to...

Brighter and tidier: Reopening of the Kunsthalle Rostock...

A security plan related to local body elections...

Minors apprehended for theft in Neiva

Branded smartphones almost twice as expensive as 8...

No improvement expected

Bogotá: Reform the Pico y Placa? seven candidates...

On drugs, drunk, way too fast: the police...

Yi Lianhong: Seek depth and truth, the key...

Kevin Costner files for divorce after 18 years...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy